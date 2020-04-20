UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 7 More Lives As Death Toll Mounts To 67 In KP: Health Dept

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:37 PM

Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as death toll mounts to 67 in KP: Health Dept

Seven more patients died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, mounting death toll to 67 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Seven more patients died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, mounting death toll to 67 in the province.

According to Health Department, the total of positive cases has jumped to 1,234 in KP after 98 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The results of 2,311 suspected cases were awaited.

Peshawar and Mardan were the most affected districts in term of coronavirus where relief and rehabilitation activities were expedited.

Till to date, 267 patients were fully recovered in KP.

