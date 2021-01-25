Coronavirus claims 7more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :At least seven more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1839 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday said that 245 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 65532.

The report further said that 112 cases were reported from Peshawar, 19 from Khyber, 12 from Charsadda, 15 from Swabi, 15 from Abbottabad, 10 from Mansehra, 16 from Malakand and 11 each from Kohat and Kurram were reported during the same period.