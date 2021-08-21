Coronavirus claims 8 lives at ATH during last 24 hours

The fourth wave of Coronavirus Saturday became more lethal as 8 people have lost lives during one day at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) while 35 new patients have been admitted to the hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The fourth wave of Coronavirus Saturday became more lethal as 8 people have lost lives during one day at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) while 35 new patients have been admitted to the hospital.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 48 hours 13 Coronavirus patients have died at ATH and 69 new patients have been admitted to the Coronavirus ward where the total number of patients has reached 173.

It was also disclosed that 16 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with acute breathing problems while 27 were declared critical and were placed on CPEP machines.

The more lethal fourth wave of Coronavirus has gripped the Hazara division where district Mansehra has become the new hub of the COVID-19 patients and the number of positive cases has surged rapidly.

Due to the negligence of people and violation of Coronavirus SOPs that were issued by the government the spread of the disease is becoming more lethal and the number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing day by day.

In Mansehra today 54 new cases of Coronavirus have been registered while the total number of Coronavirus positive cases have reached 5078. Many schools and colleges of the district have been sealed after the surge in COVID-19 positive cases.