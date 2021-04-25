Coronavirus claims 8 lives in Hazara division during 24 hour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The third wave of Coronavirus claimed eight more lives at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad and Haripur during the last 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, six move patients of COVID-19 have lost lives in the hospital including four male and two female.

The total number of Coronavirus patients admitted to the Coronavirus ward was 80 while 16 were admitted to the ICU in critical condition, the capacity of Ayub Teaching Hospital ICU is only 16 and it has full to its capacity.

Similarly, in district Haripur two people have lost lives owing COVID-19 where a 65 years old man of Kangra Colony Sector No.

2 and 85 years old lady of Aziz Abad died.

During the last 24 hours, 53 more Coronavirus positive cases have been registered while 69 patients have been recovered from the disease.

The ratio of Coronavirus positive cases in district Haripur remained 4.76 percent, the total number of active cases was 180.

While talking to the media focal person and the president of the doctor's association Haripur Dr. Hassan Raza Tarabi said that in district Haripur after imposition of smart lockdown and enforcement of the Coronavirus SOPs situation has improved and the total number of cases have been decreased.