Coronavirus claims 8 more lives, 141 new cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed eight more lives while 141 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of coronavirus cases reached 345,792 while death toll 10,721 and recoveries 326,231 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,844 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 18,528 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, thus the total number of corona tests reached 5.58 million in Punjab.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.