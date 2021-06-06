UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 9 More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Nine people have died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this the deaths toll from Corona in the province has risen to 4,144.

An official of the health department said in a daily briefing here on Sunday that the last 24 hours, 249 more people have been infected with Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 134,321.

However, he said, in the last 24 hours, 502 patients infected with corona have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 125,859.

He said, Coronavirus claimed three more lives in Peshawar in the last 24 hours. The death toll from corona virus in Peshawar has risen to 2,041, the official said.

Corona in Peshawar affected 69 more people in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 49,383, the official of the Health Department said. He said 8,713 new tests were conducted in a single day in the province and so far the total tests in the province reached 1846992.

