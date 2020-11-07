Coronavirus claims 9 more lives in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The COVID-19 took away 9 more lives in the province while 352 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 106,208 while the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 2,399 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 158 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 11 in Nankana Sahib, 26 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 2 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 18 in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang, 63 in Multan, 7 in Khanewal, 1 in Lodharan, 5 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 2 in Chiniot,11 in Bhakkar, 15 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Jhang,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Okara and 2 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,666,112 tests for COVID-19 while 97,584 confirmed cases recovered in the province.