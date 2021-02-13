Coronavirus claims another 32 lives; 492 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Coronavirus claimed another 32 lives while 492 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 5,026 while the total cases of coronavirus reached 163,367 and recoveries 150,984 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 293 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 11 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jhelum, 6 in Gujranwala, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Sialkot, 4 in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 9 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 15 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 16 in Multan, 4 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 5 in Lodhran, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Okara, 7 in Pakpattan and 5 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 3,089,736 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.