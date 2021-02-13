UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Another 32 Lives; 492 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Coronavirus claims another 32 lives; 492 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Coronavirus claimed another 32 lives while 492 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 5,026 while the total cases of coronavirus reached 163,367 and recoveries 150,984 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 293 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 11 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jhelum, 6 in Gujranwala, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Sialkot, 4 in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat, 28 in Faisalabad, 5 in Toba Tek Singh, 9 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 15 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 16 in Multan, 4 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 5 in Lodhran, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Rahimyar Khan, 3 in Okara, 7 in Pakpattan and 5 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 3,089,736 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Jhelum Khanewal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific celebrates Valentine’s Day with Dub ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 58 lives during last 24 hours in P ..

2 minutes ago

‘She defined courage’: HRCP pays tribute to As ..

6 minutes ago

Today is last day for candidates to submit nominat ..

22 minutes ago

PITB & Ejad Labs sign MoU to co-host Pakistan Inno ..

25 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes the "Da ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.