Coronavirus Claims Another Life In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Coronavirus claims another life in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indian occupied Kashmir Valley recorded the another fatality due to the novel coronavirus as a 60-year-old man hailing from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district died during we hours on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a senior government officer said that the man died at Chest Disease hospital, Srinagar, at around 4:00 am. A doctor said that the man was referred from SMHS hospital and had tested positive only yesterday.

"He was put on a ventilator yesterday evening. The patient was suffering from liver ailment," the doctor said.

Reports said the man had no travel history and died of pneumonia triggered by the virus. The IOK authorities also confirmed the same.

A police officer at Tangmarg also confirmed the man's death. With his death, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has raised two in Kashmir Valley.

On Thursday last, a 65-year-old from Hyderpora died of the disease, making it the first case of death due to Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for the coronavirus at the Chest Disease hospital, taking the number of such persons to 24 in Kashmir Valley and overall 33 in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

