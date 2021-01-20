UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims Eight More Lives In KP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Coronavirus claims eight more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :At least eight more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said 253 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 64078.

It said 455 patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period after which the numbers of recovered patients have reached 58803 in KP.

