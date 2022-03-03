UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims Four More Lives, 256 New Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The coronavirus claimed four more lives while 256 new cases were reported in Punjab on Thursday.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 502,057 while total number of deaths had been recorded 13,507 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 155 cases in Lahore, one in Bahawalnagar, five in Bahawalpur, three in Chineot, five in Dera Ghazi Khan,15 in Faisalabad,five in Gujranwala,one in Hafizabad, one in Jhang, one in Khanewal, three in Khoshab, one each in Layyah,Mandi Bahauddin, seven in Mianwali, nine in Multan, one in Nankana Sahib,one in Rajanpur, 15 in Rawalpindi, five in Rahimyar Khan, four in Sahiwal, two in Sargodha,five in Sheikhupura, two in Toba Tek Singh and six cases were reported in Vehari.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,161,967 tests so far while 482,365 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged the masses.

