Coronavirus Claims Four More Lives In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Coronavirus claims four more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :At least four more people have died of coronavirus infection during last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1783 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the report of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 276 new cases of the virus have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of cases to 63615.

It said 158 patients have gained recovery from the infection during the same period after which the numbers of recovered patients have reached 58240 in KP.

In Peshawar, the report said 139 new cases of the virus infection have been reported during the last 24 hours taking the number of cases to 25448 in the district. So far, the report said, 888 people have died from the virus in Peshawar district.

