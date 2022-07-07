Coronavirus claims four more lives in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The coronavirus pandemic claimed four more lives while 134 new cases were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 509,127 while the total deaths were recorded as 13,579 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 105 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one each in Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalnagar, seven in Faisalabad and 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours.

The health department conducted 11,503,081 COVID-19 tests so far while 493,832 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department had urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the people.