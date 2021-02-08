Coronavirus claims life of another doctor in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Another doctor hailing from Abbottabad has been died on Monday due to coronavirus here at a private hospital taking the total number of doctor's deaths to 45 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to detail, Dr. Aneela Naseer was tested positive for coronavirus last month and later she was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. She was on a ventilator for the last two weeks and breathed her last.

The funeral prayer of Dr. Aneela was offered at Ghazi Kot Township Manshera which was attended by a number of people from all walks of life.

Dr. Aneela was a consultant gynecologist, in 2007 she left her government job and started private practice at Abbottabad. She was the wife of renowned Professor Dr. Naseer Ahmed who is the chairman Department of Medicine at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

In a press statement of the Doctor's Association, it was disclosed that after the death of Dr. Aneela Naseer the total number of doctor's death in the province reached to 45.