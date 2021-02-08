UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Life Of Another Doctor In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Coronavirus claims life of another doctor in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Another doctor hailing from Abbottabad has been died on Monday due to coronavirus here at a private hospital taking the total number of doctor's deaths to 45 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to detail, Dr. Aneela Naseer was tested positive for coronavirus last month and later she was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. She was on a ventilator for the last two weeks and breathed her last.

The funeral prayer of Dr. Aneela was offered at Ghazi Kot Township Manshera which was attended by a number of people from all walks of life.

Dr. Aneela was a consultant gynecologist, in 2007 she left her government job and started private practice at Abbottabad. She was the wife of renowned Professor Dr. Naseer Ahmed who is the chairman Department of Medicine at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

In a press statement of the Doctor's Association, it was disclosed that after the death of Dr. Aneela Naseer the total number of doctor's death in the province reached to 45.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Doctor Died Wife Job Ghazi Prayer All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

42 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

43 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

44 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.