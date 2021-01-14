UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims Life Of Another Paramedic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Coronavirus claims life of another paramedic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Another paramedic Thursday succumbed to coronavirus infection here at Lady Reading Hospital taking the tally to six nurses killed by the deadly virus in the province.

According to the Secretary Provincial Nursing Association Anwar Sultana, the staff nurse named Raj Bibi was under treatment at LRH from last few days back.

She also informed that since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, six paramedics have lost their lives while providing medical services to coronavirus patients. She said among the six dead nurses four belonged to district Peshawar while one each from Kohat and Abbottabad.

