Coronavirus Claims Life Of Lady Doctor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :A lady doctor from Haripur succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday, a media report said.

According to the report, lady doctor, Aalia Sarfaraz who was a gynecologist and performed as in-charge District Headquarters Hospital Haripur was on ventilator since a week and died today in the morning.

According to a family sources, she got infected with the virus during the marriage of her son. She was under treatment at private hospital of Islamabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

