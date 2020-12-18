Coronavirus claims life of lawyer in Manserha

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Renowned lawyer of Mansehra Tahir Lodhi advocate Friday has become another victim of Coronavirus and lost life at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, a total number of deaths by the second wave of COVID-19 in district Mansehra has reached 37.

the funeral prayer of Tahir Lodhi advocate was offered at Ghazi Kot township following the Coronavirus SOP where a large number of people from all walks of life were present.

Despite the increasing number of Coronavirus positive cases and deaths in Mansehra district masses, traders, transporters and others are not following the SOPs to restrict the further spread.

District administration Mansehra has imposed smart lockdown in several areas of the city on the request of the health department including Shankiyari road, Nari Mohallah to Bhoot Khatta, Khaki Baba Lateef to Zafar Park and sector 108 A of Ghazi Kot Township.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

During the last 24 hours, 10 more COVID-19 positive cases were registered in district Manshera while 38 patients have recovered from the disease.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases in district Mansehra were 2132, 1867 patients have been recovered, 229 patients were in the hospital for treatment and 37 have been expired.