UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Life Of Lawyer In Manserha

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Coronavirus claims life of lawyer in Manserha

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Renowned lawyer of Mansehra Tahir Lodhi advocate Friday has become another victim of Coronavirus and lost life at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad, a total number of deaths by the second wave of COVID-19 in district Mansehra has reached 37.

the funeral prayer of Tahir Lodhi advocate was offered at Ghazi Kot township following the Coronavirus SOP where a large number of people from all walks of life were present.

Despite the increasing number of Coronavirus positive cases and deaths in Mansehra district masses, traders, transporters and others are not following the SOPs to restrict the further spread.

District administration Mansehra has imposed smart lockdown in several areas of the city on the request of the health department including Shankiyari road, Nari Mohallah to Bhoot Khatta, Khaki Baba Lateef to Zafar Park and sector 108 A of Ghazi Kot Township.

No general entry or exit to these localities by any person, except supply essential commodities, shall be allowed, all types of gatherings within these premises are strictly prohibited.

Anyone contravening the directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of the KPK Epidemic Control & Emergency Relief Ordinance.

During the last 24 hours, 10 more COVID-19 positive cases were registered in district Manshera while 38 patients have recovered from the disease.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases in district Mansehra were 2132, 1867 patients have been recovered, 229 patients were in the hospital for treatment and 37 have been expired.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Road Mansehra Ghazi Prayer All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

54 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

1 hour ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.