Coronavirus claims lives of 4 people in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed four lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rising the death toll in the province to 4,298, an official of the health department told on Saturday.

He said, during last 24 hours, 76 more people have been infected with the Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of Corona cases in the province has reached 137,560.

He said that a total of 78 patients infected with Corona were recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province was reached 131,396. He disclosed that one person from Corona was died in Peshawar during last 24 hours and the death toll from Coronavirus in Peshawar had risen to 2,094. Corona affected 22 more people in Peshawar during 24 hours, the official of the Health Department told.

He said, the number of Corona cases in Peshawar has reached 50,193 with 10,102 new tests were conducted in one day in the province.