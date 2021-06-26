UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Lives Of 4 People In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Coronavirus claims lives of 4 people in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed four lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rising the death toll in the province to 4,298, an official of the health department told on Saturday.

He said, during last 24 hours, 76 more people have been infected with the Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the total number of Corona cases in the province has reached 137,560.

He said that a total of 78 patients infected with Corona were recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province was reached 131,396. He disclosed that one person from Corona was died in Peshawar during last 24 hours and the death toll from Coronavirus in Peshawar had risen to 2,094. Corona affected 22 more people in Peshawar during 24 hours, the official of the Health Department told.

He said, the number of Corona cases in Peshawar has reached 50,193 with 10,102 new tests were conducted in one day in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FTA urges registrants to take advantage of penalty ..

8 minutes ago

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

23 minutes ago

Germany's Mueller declares himself fit for England ..

31 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

33 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey 95% complete nationwide, registratio ..

33 minutes ago

Ganges exposes India's Covid graves

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.