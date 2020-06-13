Coronavirus claims nine lives in Sialkot

Nine deaths were reported from two hospitals set up for coronavirus patients in the district on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Nine deaths were reported from two hospitals set up for coronavirus patients in the district on Saturday.

The victims were under treatment in Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Corona Field Hospital Sailkot.

Those died of coronavirus include: Ramzan Ashraf of Muradpur-Sialkot, Sardar Bibi of Daska city, Rizwan Inam of Pasrur City, Malik Zia of Jamal Jund-Kingra village, Nusrat Anwar of Salaankey village, Sikandar Butt of Fatehgarh-Sialkot, Suraya Bibi of Chawinda-Pasrur, Mariyam Bibi and Khursheed Bibi of Sialkot city.

They were buried in local graveyards by the rescuers and workers of a local NGO.