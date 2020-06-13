UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Nine Lives In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Coronavirus claims nine lives in Sialkot

Nine deaths were reported from two hospitals set up for coronavirus patients in the district on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Nine deaths were reported from two hospitals set up for coronavirus patients in the district on Saturday.

The victims were under treatment in Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Corona Field Hospital Sailkot.

Those died of coronavirus include: Ramzan Ashraf of Muradpur-Sialkot, Sardar Bibi of Daska city, Rizwan Inam of Pasrur City, Malik Zia of Jamal Jund-Kingra village, Nusrat Anwar of Salaankey village, Sikandar Butt of Fatehgarh-Sialkot, Suraya Bibi of Chawinda-Pasrur, Mariyam Bibi and Khursheed Bibi of Sialkot city.

They were buried in local graveyards by the rescuers and workers of a local NGO.

Related Topics

Died Sialkot Daska Pasrur From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

16 minutes ago

ADM installs new coolers, benches, tables in parks ..

56 minutes ago

DLD reduces real estate registration procedures to ..

56 minutes ago

RTA completes 80 digital, 4th Industrial Revolutio ..

1 hour ago

Widow received a controversial call about her husb ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Secretary for sale of sugar at Rs 70 per kg

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.