Coronavirus claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients including two women lost battle of life against Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 901.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad, said on Tuesday that Nasreen Bibi (50) Khadija Bibi (40) and Javid Iqbal (67) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

All the deceased belonged to Multan ,he informed.

34 are positive and 189 are suspected among total admitted patients , he said.

Of 90 ventilators 83 are occupied while seven are vacant, the focal person concluded.