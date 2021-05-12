UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims Three More Lives In Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of Coronavirus Wednesday claimed three more lives during the last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 24 hours five Coronavirus patients including Momina Bibi, Haroon un Nisa residents of Battagram and Fareed Khan residents of Abbottabad.

67 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 11 were at COVID-19 ICU in critical condition.

Health department Abbottabad disclosed that the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 245, the number of recovered patients reached 4654, active cases were those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 194 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

In the district, Abbottabad a total number of 68885 Coronavirus tests were conducted where 62133 were negative, 5107 positive, 1033 inconclusive while 615 awaited.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 271 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 17292, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4244, the number of students screened 13017.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 758 places including 567 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 26 offices and commercial buildings.

