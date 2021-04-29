Coronavirus claims three more lives;185 new cases reported

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of Covid-19 and 192 tested positive during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 1648 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 325 as three more patients had succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 1648 COVID-19 cases 1583 are isolated at homes while 65 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to report, 192 cases have been reported as positive with 18 % positivity rate in the district.