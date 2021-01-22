Coronavirus claims twelve more lives in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :At least twelve more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1823 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday said 278 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 64651.

It said 335 patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period after which the numbers of recovered patients have reached 59613 in KP.