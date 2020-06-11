Coronavirus claims two lives in Sialkot

An old woman Mumtaz Bibi and her young grandson Muhammad Usman (27) died of coronavirus in Chaanga village, Daska tehsil on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :An old woman Mumtaz Bibi and her young grandson Muhammad Usman (27) died of coronavirus in Chaanga village, Daska tehsil on Wednesday.

Senior officials of health department said on Wednesday that workers of local NGO buried the both victims in a local graveyard.