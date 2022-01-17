Coronavirus claims two more lives, 95 new infections in 24 hours

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 06:42 PM

As many as 95 more people were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 40,375 in the district, while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 95 more people were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 40,375 in the district, while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 37,312 from Rawalpindi and 3063 from other districts. Among the new patients, 38 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 21 from Rawal town, 19 from Potohar town, six from Gujjar Khan and Taxila, two from Kotli Sattian and one of each case has arrived from AJK, Kahutta and Abbottabad.

"Presently, 39 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 14 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, ten in the Institute of Urology, Nine in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in the Holy Family Hospital, two in Attock Hospital and one in the District Headquarters Hospital.

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 11 stable and 24 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,767,863 people, including 44,567 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 696 were quarantined, including 657 at homes and 39 in the isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 938 samples were collected, out of which 843 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 10.12 per cent.

