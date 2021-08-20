Coronavirus claims two more lives in LUH

The coronavirus claimed two more lives of the patients admitted in Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, during the last 24 hours while 218 new positive cases have also surfaced simultaneously

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed two more lives of the patients admitted in Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, during the last 24 hours while 218 new positive cases have also surfaced simultaneously.

According to the daily situation report issued here Friday, as many as 1,525 tests were performed in 24 hours and 14 percent positivity rate was observed in those tests.

Some 1,991 active cases of COVID-19 exist in the district among whom 1,961 are under home isolation and 18 are admitted in the LUH while 12 in 6 other health facilities.

Meanwhile, only two out of 18 beds of the LUH Hyderabad's COVID-19 Ward's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one out of 18 beds in the same ward's High Dependency Unit (HDU) are vacant.

Similarly, 22 out of 30 beds in the ICU of LUH Jamshoro's COVID-19 ward and 19 out of 40 beds in the same ward's HDU are occupied.