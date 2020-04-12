UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Confirms In Six More Patients In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Coronavirus confirms in six more patients in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus has been detected in six more patients in Swat district.

The spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department KP told APP that results of 36 more suspected patients were received from National Institute of Health out of which 30 are negative while 6 are positive on Saturday night.

He said four positive cases belong to Rang Mohallah where coronavirus samples were collected from its residents following outbreak on April 04, 2020.

One positive case belongs to Shalpin Khwazakhiela's out break.

Similarly, a female suspected patient from Mohallah Watkai Shadara has been declared positive today.

He said the total tally of negative cases is 294 while positive cases with it became 60 whereas results of 91 cases are awaited.

Two more patient recovered one each from Charbagh and Kanju, making a total of four recovered in Swat.

First repeat of one positive patient from Saidu Sharif and four from Heryanai Balakot are also found negative while second repeated is awaited.

