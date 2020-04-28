UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Contains In District With The Cooperation Of KP Government:DMS Yasir

Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Coronavirus contains in district with the cooperation of KP government:DMS Yasir

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Medical Superintendent King Abdullah Hospital Manshera Dr. Yasir Khan Tuesday said that with the cooperation of the Kyber Pakhtukhwa government, we have successfully contained COVID-19 in district Mansehra.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that in district Mansehra total 65 people were tested COVID-19 positive, 120 negatives, 4 deaths were reported while 7 patients had been recovered and sent back home.

Dr. Yasir said that without adopting preventive measures people cannot prevent from this pandemic.

He said that fight against this pandemic was in the final phase, the health department was repeatedly warning people to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19 to save precious human lives.

The DMS said that we are in a state of war, if we would not keep social distance then its impact would be more devastating.

He advised the people protect yourself and others by taking appropriate precautions against the COVID-19, clean your hands often, stay home if you feel unwell, If you have a fever, a cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

