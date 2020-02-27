Coronavirus control room set-up at Commissioner Office

A control room has been set-up at the Commissioner Karachi office for guidance and assistance to the citizens regarding Coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A control room has been set-up at the Commissioner Karachi office for guidance and assistance to the citizens regarding Coronavirus. Citizens can contact round-the-clock working control room on telephone numbers 02199204452, 02199206565 or message on Whatsapp no. 03160111712.

Citizens have been advised to only send text message on the given Whatsapp no., said a statement on Thursday.

Citizens can report any information about the Coronavirus and can contact for any assistance or guidance.

Two doctors would be available round-the-clock in the control room to guide the citizens, answer their questions and, if necessary, sent the Rapid Response Team.

A Rapid Response Team has been set up in each district of the megalopolis, being supervised by the district health officer. The doctors at the control room will guide citizens on basis of travel history. In case of any type of suspicion, a trained member of the Field Epidiomology Laboratory Testing who is included in the relevant Rapid Response Team will visit the suspected patient and collect sample of his blood and will send it to the relevant laboratory for testing.

Isolation wards have been set up at the hospitals including OJHA Campus of DUHMS, Civil Hospital, Lyari Hospital, JPMC, Agha Khan Hospital and Indus Hospital.