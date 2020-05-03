Coronavirus could be averted by taking precautionary measures: Provincial Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the coronavirus could be averted by taking precautionary measures responsibly.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to protect citizens from the coronavirus by using limited resources. However, there are still dangers that have to be tackled together.

The government has also announced a special package for doctors and paramedical staff fighting corona on the frontline, while a special allowance would also be paid to the medical staff till the end of coronavirus.

He said this while addressing a review meeting on the current situation in the district of coronavirus in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, ADCR Meesam Abbas, ADCG Bilal Feroze, CO Health Authority Dr. Rai Samiullah and DHO Dr. Muhammad Riaz.

Provincial minister said that the government was facing economic challenges along with corona and in this hour of ordeal, the nation would be prosperous under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He has directed the police, doctors, paramedics and all those infected with TB to undergo coronary tests.

Dr. Samiullah, CO Health Authority, told the meeting in a briefing that hundreds of pilgrims and Tableeghes have been sent home after corona test came negative, While in the next ten days all the pilgrims and Tableeghi in quarantine will recover and go home, he said that so far 1566 suspected patients have been screened in which 822 people tested negative, 181 patients have recovered and only two have died, while 226 corona positive cases were under treatment.

He said the number of locals affected by corona has risen to 32, which is a cause for concern.He said that in case of any death in hospitals in future, it has been decided to take corona test of each deceased.