UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Could Cause Serious Economic Damage To Pakistan Among Other Developing Nations, UNCTAD Warns

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:57 PM

Coronavirus could cause serious economic damage to Pakistan among other developing nations, UNCTAD warns

UNCTAD Globalization and Development Strategies Director Richard Kozul-Wright says Sub-Saharan African countries will be among the hardest hit alongside others including Pakistan and Argentina,”.

GENEVA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2020) The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned that Pakistan would be the hardest-hit by the global pandemic of Coronavirus among many other developing countries.

UNCTAD Globalization and Development Strategies Director Richard Kozul-Wright said: “Sub-Saharan African countries will be among the hardest hit alongside others including Pakistan and Argentina,”.

He said Coronavirus would cause financing deficit of around $2-$3 trillion over this year and next. He also mentioned mounting debts, a potential deflationary spiral and a major health crisis as major factors for the upcoming factors.

He asked the world leaders and economists to take measures to work out to control damaging in coming days.

Kozul Wright also discussed the role of G20 countries for their role against Coronavirus, saying that they announced to pump more than $5trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the Coronavirus besides pledging to do more work to overcome the pandemic.

“Of course, there will be commensurate action for the six billion people living outside the core G20 economies if the leaders of G20 are to stick to their commitment of a global response,” he further stated. He also said that

Oxfam—the British charity firm—also asked for a package of around $160 billion in immediate debt cancellation and aid to fund a Global Public Health Plan and Emergency Response to help save lives in hard-hit poor countries. It gave five-point plan to fight against Coronavirus including investment in prevention, 10 million new health workers, free healthcare and government requisition of all private.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Poor Job Argentina All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

39 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

43 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

44 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

44 minutes ago

China expects over 600,000 5G base stations constr ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt allows free movement of goods

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.