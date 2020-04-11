UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Could Result Of Tragedy In Kashmir And Palestine: Hafiz Tahir

Coronavirus could result of tragedy in Kashmir and Palestine: Hafiz Tahir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):The world Leadership, United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should take notice of cruelties against the people of Kashmir and Palestine, who have nothing to protect themselves against COVID-19 outbreak, said Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday.

In a message to world leadership and UN, Hafiz Tahir stated that the people of Palestine and Kashmir have no access to face masks and hand sanitizer to protect themselves from coronavirus pandemic adding that Indian forces were still violating Line of Control (LoC) and kept continuing curfew, lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir since last eight months.

He underlined that entire world was seriously affected due to coronavirus pandemic but Indian and Israeli aggression were still continued at people of Kashmir and Palestine, said a press release.

People of Palestine have nothing to protect themselves against COVID-19, moreover, there were no news about Kashmiris since last eight months how they are surviving amidst continued curfew lockdown in Occupied Kashmir after outbreak of coronavirus, he said.

In a letter to UN, world Leadership and OIC, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi appealed to world bodies to take notice of brutal atrocities against people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Coronavirus has gripped the humanity all over the globe, he said adding that leadership of all the religions of world have also agreed that atrocities at humanity resulted coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the world.

�Cruelties of human race at one another has invited wrath of Allah and ongoing coronavirus could only be controlled by making an end to these cruelties and by supporting the oppressed.

Hafiz Tahir also stated that Israel as well as India were in a grip of COVID-19 pandemic and suspects of coronavirus were rising in these two countries. He also added that Israel and India should make an end to the military onslaught in Kashmir and Palestine adding that the people of Kashmir and Palestine should be allowed plebiscite right to seek freedom. He also demanded of UN and OIC to take notice of severe lockdown on part of India and Israel in Kashmir and Palestine, otherwise prevailing curfew could possibly results mega human tragedy amidst coronavirus pandemic in Kashmir and Palestine.

Indian as well as Israeli governments should lift curfew lockdown from Kashmir and Palestine and also urged to support oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine amidst ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

He appealed before the world bodies to�raise voice for Kashmiris and Palestinians and support them amidst ongoing Coronavirus lockdown scenario.

