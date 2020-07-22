Coronavirus death rate gradually decreasing in hospitals: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said that Pakistan's COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving gradually and the rate of fatality declined as compared to previous months due to smart lockdown strategy.

Talking to a private news channel, she said it's a good sign that people are getting better and our mortality is low, adding, most positive cases do not require hospitalization, and those needing intensive care is actually a minuscule number.

Most people in hospitals have moderate disease with good chances of recovery as well, she mentioned.

She said the current situation of coronavirus is completely under controlled but at the same government is highly concerned that people might stop following the SOPs due to the decrease in cases.

"Every citizen should strictly adopt precautionary measures, because otherwise there will be another spike of cases in coming days," she said.

She appealed the masses to observe social distancing and follow SOPs during Eid-ul-Adha holidays and avoid unnecessary travel.

She said, "We can only avoid the second wave of pandemic by staying cognizant during Eid days. The general public should act with utmost responsibility".