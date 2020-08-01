Coronavirus declining in country: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday said the coronavirus spread was declining in the country and the number of cases was also reducing in hospitals.

In a statement, he said the entire nation had to collectively fight against the coronavirus pandemic in order to defeat the threat.

The minister urged the nation not to show any negligence while observing Eid.

He appealed people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and wearmasks in public points and maintained social distancing to stay protected from coronavirus.