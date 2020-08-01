UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Declining In Country: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Coronavirus declining in country: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday said the coronavirus spread was declining in the country and the number of cases was also reducing in hospitals.

In a statement, he said the entire nation had to collectively fight against the coronavirus pandemic in order to defeat the threat.

The minister urged the nation not to show any negligence while observing Eid.

He appealed people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and wearmasks in public points and maintained social distancing to stay protected from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Law Minister From Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Indepe ..

4 hours ago

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

4 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

5 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.