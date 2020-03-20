Coronavirus disease registered to be transmitted locally in certain areas

Coronavirus disease that only a few days was recorded among some with travelling history to countries hit by the virus or few other who may have come into contact with these affected individuals is presently registered to be transmitted locally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus disease that only a few days was recorded among some with travelling history to countries hit by the virus or few other who may have come into contact with these affected individuals is presently registered to be transmitted locally.

Doctors acknowledging the development have urged people in general to realize the relevance of self isolation and self distancing which do not mean to remain disconnected but to restrict ones physical presence in groups and crowds.

"Keeping a recommended distance of one to two feet is otherwise too an integral part of one's right to social or personal space," said Dr. Sadiq Jalil, a general physician running his clinic in the thickly populated Behar Clinic.

To a query about increase in the cases of flu and cold, he said prevalent weather condition during which people are exposed to dip and surge in mercury within a span of 10 to 12 hours can be a contributory factor.

This is a season of viral diseases and corona is itself is a virus that can be easily contracted via droplets released during coughing and sneezing (besides nasal sputum) by the one already affected by Covid.

"Use of masks by public in general, however, is not needed at all but advisable only for those who may be ill (flu or cold) and are needed to come out of their homes," said Dr.

Syed Faisal Mahmood, Associate professor at Aga Khan University.

In reply to a query, he said those inflicted with coronavirus itself are recommended to restrict themselves to a room of their residence adding that the condition is largely self limiting with optimum chances of safe and healthy recovery.

Dr. Sadiq mentioned that those with limited resources and with large family size squeezed single or two room houses needed to be provided shelter (or quarantined) at dedicated facilities.

The two doctors reiterated that people must not at any cost ignore the importance of basic hygiene with particular care towards regular and proper hand washing and use of sanitizer.

People were also urged not to resort to self medication as this may cause severe to mild levels of side effects particularly critical for people with low immunity.

Senior citizens and those with history of allergies (particularly asthma), ailments as cancers, diabetes and so-forth were advised not to get exposed to the virus.

Prevention and precaution are crucial to brave the challenge, said Dr. Faisal Mahmood, a known infection control expert of thecountry.