UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Disinfectant Walkthrough Gate Installed At Bhara Kahu Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Coronavirus: Disinfectant walkthrough gate installed at Bhara Kahu police station

Islamabad Police have installed a disinfectant walkthrough gate at Bhara Kahu police station to check spread of Coronavirus as the Bhara Kahu is the most affected area of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have installed a disinfectant walkthrough gate at Bhara Kahu police station to check spread of Coronavirus as the Bhara Kahu is the most affected area of COVID-19.

The gate has been installed following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

Bhara kahu has been in lock down; foregoing the same and keeping in view the Police and public interaction, the gate has been installed to protect Police officers and visiting public from the highly contagious COVID 19.

SP (City) Safaraz Ahmed Virk formally inaugurated the gate in a simple ceremony attended among others by DSP Bhara Kahu Hamza Aman Ullah. It is a known fact that the COVID 19 Virus does not survive easily in the environment where this innovative device comes in.

The gate works by spraying a fine mist of chlorinated water on the user thereby disinfecting the user's clothes and body. All the visitors and policemen would have to pass through this sanitizing gate before entering to police station that will spray disinfectants on them and it would be helpful to protect them against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that Islamabad police is on front line in fight against COVID-19. He said all of us would have to fight against it instead of getting scared.

He said that health care of policemen is on top priority and every possible measure would be taken for the purpose. Such gates would be also installed at other police stations, DIG (Operations) added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Water Police Station Fine Same All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union of Arab Insurance Supervisors discusses ways ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over lack of medical s ..

3 minutes ago

Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 ye ..

7 minutes ago

North Korea Develops New Mask Against Coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Among Italy's Medical Workers ..

5 minutes ago

Nicaragua excludes political prisoners from mass r ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.