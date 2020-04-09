Coronavirus: Disinfectant walkthrough gate installed at Bhara Kahu police station

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Police have installed a disinfectant walkthrough gate at Bhara Kahu police station to check spread of Coronavirus as the Bhara Kahu is the most affected area of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have installed a disinfectant walkthrough gate at Bhara Kahu police station to check spread of Coronavirus as the Bhara Kahu is the most affected area of COVID-19.

The gate has been installed following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

Bhara kahu has been in lock down; foregoing the same and keeping in view the Police and public interaction, the gate has been installed to protect Police officers and visiting public from the highly contagious COVID 19.

SP (City) Safaraz Ahmed Virk formally inaugurated the gate in a simple ceremony attended among others by DSP Bhara Kahu Hamza Aman Ullah. It is a known fact that the COVID 19 Virus does not survive easily in the environment where this innovative device comes in.

The gate works by spraying a fine mist of chlorinated water on the user thereby disinfecting the user's clothes and body. All the visitors and policemen would have to pass through this sanitizing gate before entering to police station that will spray disinfectants on them and it would be helpful to protect them against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that Islamabad police is on front line in fight against COVID-19. He said all of us would have to fight against it instead of getting scared.

He said that health care of policemen is on top priority and every possible measure would be taken for the purpose. Such gates would be also installed at other police stations, DIG (Operations) added.