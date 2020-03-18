UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Driving License Operation Suspended Till April 3

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

Coronavirus: driving license operation suspended till April 3

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Wednesday shut down driving license operation to ensure safety of the citizens.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the driving license center and driving school would remain closed here till April 3.

"The decision has been taken aimed at adopting preventive measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the city," he said.

The driving licenses service to remain suspended across the province till April 3, he added.

