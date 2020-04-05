Coronavirus Emergency Fund body spends Rs285m

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has utilized Rs285 million from the Coronavirus Emergency Fund established under the Sindh Chief Secretary.

It emerged in a meeting of the committee of the fund held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah at New Secretariat, said a press release here on Sunday.

The committee members included Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Dr Abdul bari CEO of Indus Hospital, Faisal Edhi of Edhi Foundation and Mushtaq Chhapra, a philanthropist.

The meeting approved an amount of Rs285 million utilized for establishment of Filed Hospital Expo Center Karachi. The committee also approved another amount of Rs5.5 million for purchase of kits and necessary equipments for the testing and treatment of Corona patients.

The meeting was told that till last week Rs3.551 billion have been generated, including Rs2.87 billion donated by government entities and Rs68.44 million by private entities and people.

The donations are pouring in the fund every day.

It may be noted that the Government of Sindh had established Coronavirus Emergency Fund. Under the TOR of the committee it shall roll-out different measures for the rehabilitation, long term welfare and financial well-being of the Coronavirus affected persons and their families.

The chief secretary said that each and every penny of the fund would be spent on the recommendation of the committee and the utilization of the funds would be audited by leading auditors.