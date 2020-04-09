UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Expats' Tiger Force Being Created To Facilitate Stranded Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:47 PM

Coronavirus: Expats' tiger force being created to facilitate stranded Pakistanis

The government has decided to recruit overseas Pakistanis in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) to provide relief to those nationals who have been stranded abroad in the wake of coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has decided to recruit overseas Pakistanis in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) to provide relief to those nationals who have been stranded abroad in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting between the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Muhammad Usman Dar and Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here.

A portal would be set up to register those overseas Pakistanis who wants to support the government in providing ration to their countrymates who were stuck abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, said a press release.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said duties would be assigned to the force soon after the completion of registration process.

He said the provision of rations to every stranded national would be made sure with the help of force and philanthropists. The members of CRTF would collect donations from generous people and famous personalities, besides facilitating them in distributing ration among Pakistanis.

"It is our prime responsibility to deliver ration to every Pakistani who has been stuck up abroad," he said and pointed out that an online platform (website) was being launched for the purpose.

Affluent Pakistani expatriates could donate for the PM Relief Fund for COVID-19 through this website, Zulfikar Bukari added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kapil Dev rejects Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of Pak-In ..

23 minutes ago

TikTok pledges $250 mn for COVID-19 relief

3 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches equipments to five hospitals

3 minutes ago

World faces new 'Great Depression' as virus toll m ..

3 minutes ago

US virus expert Fauci says summer may be on

3 minutes ago

Cash disbursement process under "Ehsas Program" k ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.