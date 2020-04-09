Coronavirus: Expats' tiger force being created to facilitate stranded Pakistanis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has decided to recruit overseas Pakistanis in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) to provide relief to those nationals who have been stranded abroad in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting between the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Muhammad Usman Dar and Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here.

A portal would be set up to register those overseas Pakistanis who wants to support the government in providing ration to their countrymates who were stuck abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, said a press release.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said duties would be assigned to the force soon after the completion of registration process.

He said the provision of rations to every stranded national would be made sure with the help of force and philanthropists. The members of CRTF would collect donations from generous people and famous personalities, besides facilitating them in distributing ration among Pakistanis.

"It is our prime responsibility to deliver ration to every Pakistani who has been stuck up abroad," he said and pointed out that an online platform (website) was being launched for the purpose.

Affluent Pakistani expatriates could donate for the PM Relief Fund for COVID-19 through this website, Zulfikar Bukari added.