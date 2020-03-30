Coronavirus: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide ration to unemployed daily-wagers

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will provide ration to unemployed daily-wagers in the wake of coronavirus crisis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will provide ration to unemployed daily-wagers in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Addressing an informal meeting of executive members through video link on Monday, FCCI President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam termed the current lockdown unavoidable.

However, he added, the stoppage of economic activities had rendered thousands of people jobless.

He said the FCCI members must identify hard-pressed people living in their localities as they understand their needs better.

The FCCI chief expressed concerns over artificial shortage of flour in the city and said it was very disturbing for the business community, who are trying to help the poor and unemployed people.

