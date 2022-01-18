UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus: Govt Deliberates Over Shutting Down Schools For Children Under 12 Years Of Age

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down schools for children under 12 years of age

Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid says that National Command and Operation Centre was working on a strategy to keep check on public gatherings which she said were the major reasons for the spread of the virus

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) The Federal government is deliberating over closure of schools for children under the age of 12 years, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday.

Nausheen Hamid said that the government did not have plan on closing schools where children above 12 years, staff and teachers were vaccinated. She expressed these words while talking to a local private tv.

Dr. Hamid said National Command and Operation Centre was working on a strategy to keep check on public gatherings which she said were the major reasons for the spread of the virus. It would be formulated in a day or two, she added.

She categorically said that there was no need of imposing complete lockdown in the court, pointing out that restrictions would be imposed where the positively ratio was high.

Coronavirus's positivity ratio reached 9.45% in the last 24 hours after Pakistan reported 5,034 new cases.

The NCOC data showed that wedding were one of the major reasons behind the spread of coronavirus and the government would "definitely" have to ban indoor weddings in high positivity ratio areas.

Dr. Nausheen said that NCOC might allow weddings in open halls with few restrictions but currently, they were gathering data and working on it.

On Monday, NCOC did not make a decision to shut down educational institutions, saying that the positivity rates of various institutions will be checked first.

The parents are worried for the safety of their children from the lethal virus which is sharply increasing by every passing day across the country.

A meeting of the provincial health and education ministers was held to decide the fate of the schools amid increase of COVID-19 inflections.

In a statement, NCOC said, “Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in education institutions is being carried out,”.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Asad Umar and National Coordinator Maj Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal chaired the NCOC meeting while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan attended the session online. All the provincial health and education ministers took part online in the meeting and informed the centre about steps being taken to contain COVID-19.

The participants discussed the global and regional trends of Omicron variant.

The centre said that restrictions would be enforced in letter and spirit to spread the virus, pointing out that the provinces might take their own decisions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Education Marriage TV All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chip crisis pushes European car sales to new low

Chip crisis pushes European car sales to new low

3 minutes ago
 Mohmand Dam to generate 800 MW of low-cost hydel e ..

Mohmand Dam to generate 800 MW of low-cost hydel electricity

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Russian relations on positive trajectory: Shah ..

Pak-Russian relations on positive trajectory: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

27 minutes ago
 PM appreciates Sialkot business community for supp ..

PM appreciates Sialkot business community for supporting Priyantha Kumara’s wi ..

34 minutes ago
 Only solution to the economic and financial challe ..

Only solution to the economic and financial challenges facing the country is a p ..

41 minutes ago
 Switzerland's Meier sets Sharks' goal scoring reco ..

Switzerland's Meier sets Sharks' goal scoring record

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.