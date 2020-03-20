UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Govt Dispatches 17 Tonnes Food For Pakistani Students In Wuhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:07 PM

Coronavirus: Govt dispatches 17 tonnes food for Pakistani students in Wuhan

The government on Friday dispatched at least 17 tonnes of 'Halal food' for Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan city of China due to coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The government on Friday dispatched at least 17 tonnes of 'Halal food' for Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan city of China due to coronavirus outbreak.

A special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has left today for China, carrying approximately 15-day food supply for some 1,300 Pakistani students residing in the city of Hubei Province, said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) in a statement issued here.

"On return, this same aircraft will bring medical aid from China to contain the coronavirus," the ministry added.

In the statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistan Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders including the National Disaster Management Authority and the PAF for assisting government in fulfilling the promise it made with parents of the students.

"As promised, Pakistani cooked food rations and supplies for our people in Wuhan have been dispatched," he said.

Zulfi said the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis was the government's top most priority. He said there were strict instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan that special care of all the Pakistani students in China should be ensured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China Wuhan Same All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Markets rally on huge economic support plans

39 seconds ago

DC for managing facility of digital X-rays in Mian ..

4 minutes ago

Int'l Experts Can Attend Russia's Vote on Constitu ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Infections in Bulgaria Increase ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Scientists Develop Hypothesis to Predict U ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore railway station declared non-smoking zone

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.