Coronavirus: Govt to brief families about students' health in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The government has decided to hold a moot in the Federal capital to brief the parents about health of their children stranded in Wuhan city and Hubei province of China due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The briefing will be held on February 19 (Wednesday) at 1400 in the auditorium of OPF college, F-9, Park Road, Islamabad to update the parents about the current situation in Wuhan city and Hubei Province of China where their children are currently studying, said a statement issued by the ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The ministry has also floated a public notice in that respect for its publication in national dailies.

According to the Overseas Ministry, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Zafar Mirza along with federal secretaries would apprise parents about the current situation in China.