Coronavirus: Govt to dispatch food for Pakistani students stranded in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The government is all set to dispatch food items for Pakistani students stuck up in China after the Coronavirus outbreak there.

"We are sending food for the Pakistani students after getting approved Rs 20 million fund from the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) board," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said.

Accordingly, he said, a list of 1,300 Pakistani students stranded in China had been ascertained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,a press release said.

He said the OP&HRD ministry was in constant contact with parents of the Pakistani students stationed in China.

The SAPM said Pakistan had made elaborate and effective measures to tackle the Coronavirus threat as compared to other countries, adding "Due to which, Pakistan remained successful to great extent in the virus prevention." Zulfi also rejected a news items attributed with him about bringing 3,000 devotees (Zaireen) to Pakistan.

Checking on the Taftan border in Balochistan, he said, was the prime responsibility of law enforcement agencies, local and provincial administration.

"Pakistan has a very clear policy to prevent spread of the Coronavirus, whether it is the Taftan border or China border," he said.