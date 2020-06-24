Coronavirus: Hand-washing, social distancing become norms at 'Panahgahs'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The inclusive steps of 'Panahgahs' (shelter homes) management have yielded positive results as so far not a single case of the coronavirus has been reported from such crowded places, mainly due to massive sensitization of the dwellers about key preventive measures such as mask wearing, hand-washing and social distancing.

"Since the start of pandemic in Pakistan, a proactive approach has been adopted to protect the lives of 'panahgahs' dwellers who are more prone to contract the virus due to their pre-existing medical conditions," Prime Minister's Focal Person on 'Panahgahs' Naseem ur Rehman told the media at 'Tarlai Shelter Home' on Wednesday.

'Tarlai Shelter Home' is among the six 'Panahgahs' of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and located at the Federal capital's outskirts, serving over 200 daily wage earners every day by providing two times meal and over night stay to needy and shelterless people.

"In a quick response to the coronavirus threat, a comprehensive campaign title 'Keep Panahgahs Clean' has been launched in the twin cities to transform the scope of shelter homes from food and shelter towards promoting healthy lives at the facilities," he said while highlighting the management's major initiative.

Under the campaign, he said politicians, civil society, private sector and affluent community members were being approached to procure soaps, sanitizers, gloves and masks for the shelter homes beneficiaries, which had been increasing with each passing day due to the reopening of construction and other sectors.

Along with providing food and shelter, Naseem said, strong messages on promoting healthy lifestyle were being disseminated to a group of long neglected low income toiling migrant labour.

Under the drive, he said, out-reach teams were formed which had been holding face-to-face interaction with the shelter homes beneficiaries who were more vulnerable to contract the virus due to their minimal exposure to print and electronic media.

The teams, comprising volunteers, had been giving practical demonstration to the visitors at Panahgahs about mask wearing, personal hygiene and use of soap and sanitizers, he added.

The service providers and Saylani team members, who work hand in hand at the Langar Khanas (food centre) and 'Panahgahs' were being sensitized on COVID-19 precautions regularly to promote the norms of hand-washing and social distancing, which were the most needed preventive measure against the global pandemic.

Naseem said regular medical supplies were being provided to the all six shelter homes to avert the virus outbreak at the facilities. Besides, hand-washing booths had also been installed at almost every shelter home of the twin cities with the help of private sector.

Pointing out an out of box solution to create awareness among the visitors on the coronavirus, he said a large size radios were installed at each 'Panahgah' to directly communicate the health massages to daily wage earners who were less-educated.

Special programmes on the COVID-19 were produced to broadcast on those radios daily, he added.