Coronavirus Impact: Garbage generation in commercial areas declines by 40-50 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :When the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was making all-out efforts to keep people indoor to stem the coronavirus spread, garbage generation in commercial areas had decreased by 40 to 50 per cent, said the head of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad's (MCI) Sanitation Department on Wednesday.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the commercial areas in Islamabad were generating some 100 tonnes of trash daily which had now come to 50 to 60 tonnes due to the restrictions imposed by the local administration on people's movement in the wake of COVID-19, MCI Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri told APP.

Citing the example of Karachi Company, which has been sealed by the district administration recently due to spike in coronavirus cases in sector G-9, he said before the lockdown, the market produced 10 to 15 tonnes of solid waste daily which had gone to almost nil in recent days.

"As per an estimate, our total garbage collection has also reduced from 600 tonnes to 500 tonnes due to selective lockdowns in the Federal capital," he noted.

Zimri said more than 200 sanitary workers of MCI had been disengaged from the markets and deputed in villages where the garbage collection was being done intermittently before the pandemic.

"The situation provides us an ample opportunity to launch an aggressive cleanliness campaign in Islamabad's urban and rural areas to ensure clean and green environment in the capital city," he added.

Under the 'Clean and Green Islamabad Campaign', he said the focus was also being given to the cleansing of nullahs to avoid break out of any epidemic like Dengue and Malaria. "Our teams have also been visiting different sectors on every weekend under the drive to sensitize the masses about cleanliness," he added.

The director said door-to-door garbage collection in sealed areas of Islamabad had also been ensured with complete adherence to the SOPs (standard operating procedures). Medical supplies like masks, sanitizers and hand gloves were also being provided to the sanitary workers to make sure their safety against the coronavirus, he added.

