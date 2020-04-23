UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Impacts: OPF Starts Online Classes For Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has started online classes to teach their students who are forced to remain indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Amid coronavirus pandemic, our teachers have been taking online classes to ensure continuity of learning to the students at their doorsteps," an official source in the OPF told APP on Thursday.

In the prevailing situation, the students were being engaged through different online mediums to minimize their academic losses, he added.

To a query, he said the OPF was operating some some 24 schools and colleges across the country.

