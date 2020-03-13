Coronavirus: Increased coordination between airports, health officials stressed

UrduPoint.com
Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy Friday directed all the airports' managers to ensure complete cooperation with health officials to minimize the coronavirus threat in an efficient manner.

Chairing a meeting of major airports' managers, he underlined the need for sensitizing the passengers and visitors about precautionary measures through display of awareness banners and standees at prominent places of the airports.

The managers were asked to maintain daily and weekly data of passengers arriving through both domestic and international flights.

The secretary directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to sterilize the airports' equipment like trolleys and stairs on regular basis.

Jamy also advised health officials of the CAA to perform screening of all airports' personnel, irrespective of any agency.

The Aviation Division, in collaboration with health ministry, has placed elaborate screening measures at all the country airports soon after the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

In line with the government strategy, five thermal body scanners had recently been installed at major airports of the country to automatically detect the body temperature of passengers.

After installation of the scanners, there is no need of using thermal guns manually.

Besides, special health desks are operating at international arrival lounges where a doctor and paramedical staff performed screening of passengers round-the-clock.

Isolation rooms have been set up for the patient, if someone found the virus carrier, for his/her onward shifting to the designated hospitals for treatment.

As per the precautionary measures, all airport staff is wearing face masks and hand gloves, while the glass-walls of the immigration desks at Islamabad International Airport has also been further elevated.

An emergency control room has been established at the Aviation Division for round-the-clock coordination in carrying out the anti-virus activities.

In wake of the coronavirus threat, the Aviation Division has also made 'Health Declaration Form' mandatory for the international passengers arriving at different airports of the country.

