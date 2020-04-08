UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Infected Patient Recovered

Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :First coronavirus infected person, Junaid Khan, resident of Odigram, district Swat recovered as his test result came negative that was followed by his discharge from Saidu Sharif Hospital, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus infected persons in Swat had reached to 43, as the results of 54 suspects have been received during last 24 hours. Out of the 54 tests, 49 were negative while five had shown positive results.

