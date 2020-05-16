UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Infected Patients Reached To 138 In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:26 PM

Coronavirus infected patients reached to 138 in Dir Lower

The number of affected patients from Coronavirus reached to 183 people in Dir Lower, Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell Doctor Irshad Ali said here Saturday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The number of affected patients from Coronavirus reached to 183 people in Dir Lower, Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell Doctor Irshad Ali said here Saturday.

He said the number of cases of coronavirus positive reached to 138 out of a total of 1124 suspected patients in the last 24 hours till then and the out of the total 583 patients were tested as negative.

Similarly, the results of 358 patients were yet to come. He said that 101 people had healthy from Corona virus in district while six persons are staying in quarantine centers and 16 other peoples are undergoing treatment in isolation wards and all of them were out of danger.

At the entry point, various teams have screened 135 people. Doctor Irshad also appealed to public that they wish you all the best for your health and well-being and urge the people to take special care of social distancing and other precautions in all personal, business, religious and other activities by wearing gloves, masks and use of sanitizers.

It is pertaining to mention here that Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person Doctor Irshad Ali, AC Timargara Shah Jamail Khan and two journalists Ahsanullah Shakir and Malak Faiz have also confirmed with Coronavirus.

